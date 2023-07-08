Live
- AISF demands to fill up 20k teacher posts
- Improving nutrition and infrastructure imperative
- ‘Bro’ first single to be out today
- CM KCR lauded for keeping promise
- How internships help students
- SCCL net zooms 81 pc to Rs 2,222 cr in FY 23
- Expedite grant of agriculture connections: APSPDCL CMD Santosh Rao
- Telangana govt depts to adopt 100% digital tech
- Tirupati: MCT to lay more roads to ease traffic congestion
- Waltair division launches intensive safety drive
Waltair division launches intensive safety drive
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division has launched an intensive special drive to ensure complete safety in train operation.A campaign has been launched to...
Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division has launched an intensive special drive to ensure complete safety in train operation.
A campaign has been launched to ensure zero accidents under the direct monitoring of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy. The motive behind the drive is zero tolerance of unsafe practices and zero death on rail premises.
As part of it, a drive was carried out at RRI cabin at Baji junction and Simhachalam railway station here on Friday. During the inspection of the Simhachalam station, west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu, representatives of auto rickshaw unions and locals shared their grievances to the DRM. The DRM was accompanied by senior officials of the division.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS