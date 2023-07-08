Waltair division launches intensive safety drive

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division has launched an intensive special drive to ensure complete safety in train operation.

A campaign has been launched to ensure zero accidents under the direct monitoring of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy. The motive behind the drive is zero tolerance of unsafe practices and zero death on rail premises.

As part of it, a drive was carried out at RRI cabin at Baji junction and Simhachalam railway station here on Friday. During the inspection of the Simhachalam station, west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu, representatives of auto rickshaw unions and locals shared their grievances to the DRM. The DRM was accompanied by senior officials of the division.