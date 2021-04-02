Waltair Division registers Rs 7,272.88 cr freight revenue

Visakhapatnam: The Covid-19 outbreak impacted several sectors beyond their recovery.

However, the East Coast Railway has utilised the pandemic period to generate revenue. Waltair Division of East Coast Railway stood out in terms of freight transportation, including uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to multiple destinations.

During March, the division recorded 7.71 per cent of growth, surpassing last year's earnings of Rs 753.53 crore. Transporting 61.13 million tonnes of freight by operating 2,750 wagons a day, the Waltair Division registered the earnings to the tune of Rs 7,272.88 crore.

Despite the pandemic and the challenges that came along with it, the division could earn sizeable revenue.

Explaining the reason for the revenue growth, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said the freight loading for the month of March crossed last year's loading and earnings.

"The concessions and incentives rolled out by the railways made freight movement attractive. Moreover, setting up a business development unit added momentum to the domestic parcel and cargo," added the DRM.

Elaborating further, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the division A K Tripathi mentioned that freight trains' speed has also registered a significant increase in the existing network. East Coast Railway is the highest loading zone in Indian Railways with 204.88 million tonnes, he said.