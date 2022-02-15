Waltair Division will provide modern facilities at stations: DRM Anup Satpathy

Visakhapatnam: A new mobile phone accessories store was inaugurated at Visakhapatnam railway station here on Monday. The mobile store along with a robotic spa were inaugurated at platform No:1. Apart from mobile phone accessories, recharge and Xerox facilities are also available at the store.

Inaugurating the outlet, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said the idea was to equip the station with passenger-friendly amenities. Further, he said it also aids in enhancing the non-fare revenue of the division.

Waltair division was awarded with a contract for setting up the mobile accessories shop at Visakhapatnam station. The DRM said the mission of Waltair Division was to provide modern facilities to the passengers at the stations so that more passengers would frequent them.