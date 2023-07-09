We will stand by farmers, assures Collector Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): A sum of Rs 11.17 crore has been deposited into the accounts of 15,087 farmers under the YSR free crop insurance scheme as compensation towards crop loss in kharif season in East Godavari district.

The Chief Minister released the funds at a State-level programme in Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district on Saturday.

The East Godavari district-level programme was held at the Zilla Parishad High School in Pangidi village of Kovvur mandal.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, officials and people’s representatives paid floral tributes to his statue.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that the district administration will stand by the farmers from sowing seeds to purchasing grain.

She said that crop insurance benefits have been provided to all farmers registered through e-crop booking in the district for the last three years. In 2019-20, 541 farmers were given Rs 8 lakh. In 2020-21, 36,705 farmers were given Rs 42.81 crore, while in 2021-22, 30,267 farmers were given Rs 59.49 crore.

RDO S Mallibabu, district agriculture officer S Madhava Rao, district horticulture officer V Radhakrishna, horticulture scientist K Ramanandam and others participated.