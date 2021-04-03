Will vaccine & alcohol make a deadly cocktail?

Visakhapatnam: Even as people above 45 years of age are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, a common doubt that lingers in the minds of many is whether they have to refrain from consuming alcohol or not.

With social media platforms flooding with a plenty of forwards customised for those consuming alcohol, they express fear over getting the jab. "Very recently, I received a forward on WhatsApp saying that it is better to stay away from alcohol from the day the first shot was administered till three weeks after taking the second dose. Practically, I found it impossible and hence do not look forward to getting vaccinated," confesses a hotelier on condition of anonymity.

It is not just the hotelier who feels reluctant to take the shots but a number of persons who consume alcohol on a daily basis express similar concerns.

As such, health officials mention that there is no proven study that having a drink impedes the vaccine efficacy. "There is no conclusive proof that consuming alcohol impairs the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine thus far. Yes, there is a chance for variation in immunity response but still there is no clarity on that aspect as well.

Apparently, it is always better to abstain from consuming alcohol irrespective of the shots to be taken. People should not get carried away with such false propaganda and avoid getting the doses administered," reasons PS Surya Narayana, District Medical and Health Officer.



From mild temperature to body pains and a headache, some may experience symptoms post vaccination. Health officials, however, assure that there is nothing to worry about as it depends on the individual immune response. But, they quickly add, not all will experience such symptoms.

Laying emphasis on getting vaccinated, Covid nodal officer of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Maturi Srinivas, says, "When a foreign element enters our body through vaccine, it is better to be safe and stay away from antibiotics, alcohol and tobacco as they might hamper the natural process of generating antibodies. Though it is not clinically proven, we generally advise people to refrain from drinking alcohol at least for a couple of weeks after taking the shots."

Shunning unnecessary fear and erasing doubts, health officials urge people not to neglect taking the shots and least of all, for the sake of consuming liquor!



