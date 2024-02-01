Works related to TIDCO houses speeded up in Vizag

Visakhapatnam : The district authorities are making elaborate arrangements for the distribution of TIDCO houses in the combined Visakhapatnam district. Steps are being taken to handover thousands of houses to beneficiaries in a mass house warming ceremony scheduled on February 2.

As part of it, Andhra Pradesh TIDCO chairman Jammana Prasanna Kumar along with engineering officials inspected the houses here on Wednesday.

In addition to 1,920 houses in Bheemili constituency, 2,160 houses are being constructed in five other areas. About 4,080 housing complexes would be inaugurated on February 2. Prasanna Kumar instructed the officials to complete the target set by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He mentioned that Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh, YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, district in-charge minister Vidadala Rajini and other public representatives will be attending the programme, the chairman informed.

Along with the house registration documents, the chairman informed the district officials to handover house keys to the beneficiaries, he added. He also examined the venue arrangements, and the drinking water facility facilitated for the beneficiaries attending the meeting.

TIDCO superintending engineer D Narasimha Murthy, executive engineer D Sudhakar, deputy executive engineers and staff were present.