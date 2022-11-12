World looks up to India

Visakhapatnam: India is the hub of aspirations for a number of countries in the world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a huge gathering at the Andhra University College of Engineering grounds in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the PM said, "Even as many countries suffer from crisis such as supply of grains and economic collapse, India alone is surging forward in several sectors."

"Currently, the world is looking at India. If we are clear about our goals, any opportunity could be grabbed to fulfill the same," the PM mentioned, adding that efforts are on to source energy from deep waters in Andhra Pradesh.

Blue economy will play a major role in the nation's economic growth. Ports generate wealth for the country and that is the reason why they have been considered for development across the country. In the days to come, development of ports will gain further prominence, the PM assured.



Considering the economic status of the middleclass and the poor and the need to transform their lives, the Centre is bringing out various policies. It is because of these people-friendly policies, investments are rising in India. From drone to gaming, space to startup sectors, the PM said, a number of opportunities were thrown open for youth. "Integrated development is the Centre's main objective. There is no doubt in terms of sectors taking precedence over the other as we focus on inclusive growth across the sectors, including infrastructure, railways, roads, ports and highways, giving them equal priority," the PM said. Talking about development of Andhra Pradesh, the PM said the seven newly-launched and stone-laid projects worth Rs 10,742 crore would help further in AP's progress. "Visakhapatnam has a special significance in ancient India. It has a rich maritime history and trade that flourished from Western Asia to Rome. And it is one of the reasons why the City of Destiny is special in India. Also, Telugu people are not only friendly but also possess immense talent. Their presence in every field is felt across the world. Be it education, technology, enterprise or medical profession, Telugu people make a mark in every endeavour they embark upon," the PM said.

Further, the PM said, Andhra Pradesh should continue to contribute for the nation's development as ever.