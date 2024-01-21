Yandamuri to write Chiru’s biography

Visakhapatnam: Actor and former Union minister of state for tourism K Chiranjeevi said that it is quite exciting to note that his autobiography will be written by famous novelist Yandamuri Veerendranath.

Participating as chief guest at the Lok Nayak Foundation awards presentation ceremony held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he said it’s an honour for him as Yandamuri Veerendranath agreed to write his autobiography. Chiranjeevi opined that great personalities like Akkineni Nageswara Rao and former chief minister of AP and legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao continue to be the two eyes of the film industry.

The mega star expressed happiness over attending the award presentation programme and that it was a matter of pride for him to speak about the great actors who made an indelible mark in the world of cinema.

The annual award function was held by the foundation marking the 28th death anniversary of legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao and centenary celebrations of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Further, Chiranjeevi shared his experiences with the legendary actors. The former Union minister presented the awards on the occasion.

Renowned novelist Yandamuri Veerendranath was presented with the Lok Nayak Foundation Lifetime Achievement Literary Award, including a cash award of Rs 2 lakh.

Lok Nayak Foundation chairman, PadmaShri recipient Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad recalled remarkable contributions made by NTR and ANR along with achievements made by mega star Chiranjeevi in the film industry. A digital presentation was given compiling glimpses of special moments of the legendary actors and award recipients.

Later, Yandamuri handed over the cash award to prominent service organisations, Abhaya Foundation and Venkateswara Academy. Addressing the gathering, Yandamuri Veerendranath said he was happy to receive the prestigious award in the presence of a number of prominent personalities and it was his second biggest award.

Bangalore Telugu Samakhya president Radhakrishnam Raju, psychiatrist I Ramasubba Reddy and poet Wilson Sudhakar Tullumalli received Lok Nayak Foundation Lifetime Achievement Awards.

AP High Court Justice Akula Sesha Sai and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu attended as special guests.