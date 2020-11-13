YS Jagan serious over disputes between Visakapatnam leaders, warns to work unitedly

YS Jagan became serious over a series of differences in the YSRCP party and warned that it was inappropriate to make public remarks against each other. Angered by the developments taking place in the party for some time, CM Jagan said that the all should work for the development of the party, putting aside the clashes. The ruling party YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh has been exposed to frequent disagreements recently. The Cold War between the leaders has led to some open criticism and harsh comments.

At a recent meeting on the development of Visakhapatnam district, CM Jagan expressed his deep dissatisfaction over the mutual blaming of YCP MPs and leaders. After discussing the clash between the leaders of Visakhapatnam with the Minister in charge Kanna Babu, CM Jagan summoned the YSRCP leaders to Tadepalli and reprimanded them.

The CM discussed the issue in Visakhapatnam with MLA Karanam Dharmashree, Amarnath and Vijayasai Reddy and directed them to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. Jagan became serious about the differences between the Amanchi and Balaram communities in Chirala.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan was angry that Thatikonda MLA Sridevi was often involved in controversies and Gannavaram MLA Kondeti Chittibabu's comments have been revealed by the party sources. Jagan warned that if there are any internal problems within the party, they should be discussed and resolved.