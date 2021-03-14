YSRCP bags prestigious Vizag Mayor post

Visakhapatnam: The prestigious Visakhapatnam Mayoral post is being bagged by the YSRCP by winning the magic figure.

Of the 98 wards in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, the YSRCP won in 58 wards, while the TDP won in 30 divisions. Jana Sena Party bagged three divisions, BJP one, Independents four, CPI and CPM one each.

Even in the neighbouring municipalities such as Narsipatnam and Elamanchili, the ruling party won in majority of divisions.

Celebrations broke out in several parts of Visakhapatnam district as the YSRCP won in both the municipalities as well as the GVMC.

As soon as the counting exercise commenced, the focus of both the YSRCP and the TDP was more on Visakhapatnam. While it was a clean sweep for the ruling party in rest of the districts of Andhra Pradesh, it was a different scenario for the TDP as far as Visakhapatnam is concerned. Much to the surprise of the YSRCP, the TDP won 30 wards in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the Ministers and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy assured that all the 98 wards in the corporation will be given equal preference for the development.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the counting exercise at Andhra University wherein the process of counting began at eight different venues on the campus.

Along with other officials, District Collector V Vinay Chand and Sub-Collector of Narsipatnam N Mourya monitored the counting process.

A command control room was set up for the purpose and tight security was in place to handle any untoward incident.