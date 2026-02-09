YSRCP betrayed Hindus, flays Palla

Visakhapatnam: Fromadulterated laddus to attacks on temples, nothing was sacred during the YSRCP’s tenure, pointed out TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Coming down heavily on the YSRCP government for using adulterated ghee, synthetic substitutes and other chemicals for the preparation of laddus at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Sri Venkateswara temple at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao termed it as betrayal of Hindu faith.

“It is highly objectionable to make adulterated ‘prasadam’ of Lord Venkateswara revered by millions of devotees as the deity of ‘Kali Yuga’. It is among the most disgraceful acts witnessed during the YSRCP’s tenure,” he criticised.

Referring to NDDB findings and laboratory reports, he said the evidence leaves no room for doubt that adulteration had indeed taken place.

“Nearly 20 crore laddus were prepared using close to 68 lakh kgs of what was supposed to be ‘ghee’. Reports indicate that instead of pure dairy ghee, substances such as palm oil, chemical additives and synthetic compounds were used,” he expressed concern.

For the sake of profit, the faith of devotees was compromised, TDP state president said, adding that this was not merely a financial irregularity but a direct assault on Hindu sentiments.

“With 70,000 to 80,000 devotees visiting Tirumala on a daily basis, adulterating a sacred offering would remain a permanent blot on history,” he emphasised, demanding stringent punishment for all those responsible, irrespective of their position.

Palla Srinivasa Rao further criticised that during YSRCP’s rule, over 200 attacks on temples occurred across the state but only a part of it were reported.

He criticised the previous government’s indifference, stating that even repeated assaults on temples and Hindus were met with silence and inaction.

He accused former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for encouraging violence during his tenure and now attempting to play the victim card while provoking caste tensions for political survival.

The matter, he said, will be discussed extensively in the Assembly and those who had hurt Hindu sentiments will face stringent legal consequences.

Recalling an earlier incident where YS Rajasekhara Reddy had allegedly mocked the sacred Tirumala hills, Palla Srinivasa Rao accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of continuing a similar dismissive attitude towards Hindu faith.

Hailing the Union Budget, Srinivasa Rao said that it reflects a decisive roadmap for India’s future, aimed at ensuring improved living standards for coming generations, sustainable employment opportunities and long-term revenue frameworks for national growth.

BJP Visakhapatnam parliament district president MMN Parasurama Raju along with TDP and BJP leaders were present.