YSRCP focuses on development and welfare

Adari Malathi along with others campaigning in the west constituency in Visakhapatnam on Thursday; YSRCP MP candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi cutting a cake on the occasion of her birthday in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
Highlights

  • YSRCP west constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar’s wife campaigns in 91st ward
  • She exhorts people to extend support to her husband as he could resolve their problems

Visakhapatnam: Byelecting a public representative like Adari Anand Kumar, who is contesting as YSRCP Visakhapatnam west constituency candidate, the segment is certain to witness growth in all aspects, said Adari Malathi, spouse of Anand Kumar.

Campaigning for her husband along with GVMC co-option member Behara Bhaskara Rao, ward president G Srinivasa Rao, at the 91st ward here on Thursday, Malathi interacted with the locals and explained development initiatives taken by the YSRCP government to them.

Further, Malathi reiterated that Anand Kumar took up various development works in the west constituency by spending his own funds. “Adari Anand Kumar will continue to resolve the problems of the people who approach him. Several issues have already been resolved by Anand Kumar so far and it will be an ongoing process,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Visakhapatnam MP candidate Botcha Jhansi celebrated her birthday with the party cadre on Thursday. Earlier, she participated in the birth anniversary celebration of social reformer Jyothirao Phule.

Speaking on the occasion, Jhansi Lakshmi reiterated that by drawing inspiration from Jyothirao Phule, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought reforms in various sectors in the state. “The YSRCP government is giving equal priority to development of the state and welfare of the people,” the MP candidate said.

The programme was attended by Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency observer Malla Vijaya Prasad, YSRCP north constituency coordinator KK Raju, among others.

