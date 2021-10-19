YSRCP government failed to get new project or industry: Ayyanna Patrudu

Visakhapatnam: Former TDP minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said people of Andhra Pradesh were upset that they had voted for an 'inefficient' leader. Speaking to the media here on Monday, Ayyanna Patrudu stated that before elections YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made promises but his actions were not in line with the promises made. The CAG report showed that the state revenue has increased but no one has any clue on what the funds are being spent, he pointed out.

He expressed anguish over the government's failure in building roads and bringing any new industry or project. But, the former minister pointed out, the government was quick to mortgage government lands in Visakhapatnam. The former minister alleged that the AP had paid Rs 8,000 crore as interest on loans in the last five months. Further, he accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for hiding the looted money in a Hetero drugs company. Referring to Home Minister M Sucharitha's statement, Ayyanna Patrudu demanded to prove the remarks made by her that he was trading ganja. He challenged that he would quit politics if it was proved with evidence. Former minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa said peace and security in the state had been hit.

He accused that the State government did not allocate even a single rupee for development works.

Chinarajappa mentioned that a programme will be organised to bring awareness among the people against the government's approach. He said TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday and a public meeting will be held followed by the inaugural of the party office at Anakapalle. Earlier, a coordinating committee meeting of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle parliament was held at the party office. TDP leader Buddha Venkanna, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, MLA Gana Babu, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, former MLAs Vangalapudi Anita, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and Gandi Babji and others took part in the meeting.