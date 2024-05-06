Live
- Web casting installed at all polling stations: Collector Srijana
- OI bases shifting to lower bands
- BJP And Trinamool Congress Clash Over Alleged Video In Sandeshkhali Incident
- India Criticizes Nepal's Unilateral Actions Over Disputed Territories
- Ruling, Oppn parties neglected irrigation projects: Sathyanna
- Kadapa dist records 84.05% registration for postal ballot voting
- Nifty forms Gravestone Doji candle
- Rs 68,417-cr fall in mcap at top-6 firms
- Rains to lash Telugu states for next two days
- Meeting the rising demand: Bachelor of data science graduates in job market
Just In
YSRCP govt initiated schemes for diverse communities
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: The state government is striving hard for the welfare of people, said YSRCP West candidate Adari Anand Kumar.Addressing communities,...
Visakhapatnam: The state government is striving hard for the welfare of people, said YSRCP West candidate Adari Anand Kumar.
Addressing communities, including Kapu, Telaga and Balija at Gopalapatnam on Sunday, Anand Kumar stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated various welfare schemes to cater to diverse communities.
“In the west constituency alone, a number of development works were taken up at a cost of Rs.255 crore. The segment will further be developed as a role model in future,” the west constituency candidate assured. He exhorted people to extend their support to the YSRCP in the 2024 polls too so that government schemes continue to be implemented.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS