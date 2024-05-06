YSRCP govt initiated schemes for diverse communities

Visakhapatnam: The state government is striving hard for the welfare of people, said YSRCP West candidate Adari Anand Kumar.

Addressing communities, including Kapu, Telaga and Balija at Gopalapatnam on Sunday, Anand Kumar stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated various welfare schemes to cater to diverse communities.

“In the west constituency alone, a number of development works were taken up at a cost of Rs.255 crore. The segment will further be developed as a role model in future,” the west constituency candidate assured. He exhorted people to extend their support to the YSRCP in the 2024 polls too so that government schemes continue to be implemented.