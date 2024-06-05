YSRCP loses its trace in alliance ‘high tides’

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP that pinned high hopes on North Andhra faced a severe drubbing in 2024 polls. And the defeat was beyond anyone’s expectation.

Along with the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, the alliance candidates emerged victorious in all the seven Assembly constituencies in the district.

After initial few rounds of counting exercise, alliance candidates broke into a celebration mode as the trend appeared to be quite obvious.

Shouting slogans such as ‘Jai TDP’, Jai Jana Sena’ ‘Jai Pawan Kalyan’ and carrying party flags, BJP-TDP-JSP supporters were seen wishing their leaders aloud while commuting on the roads.

At the camp office of Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, TDP poll songs and filmy numbers pepped up the celebration mood as the MLA candidate danced to the peppy tunes amid cheering crowd.

The YSRCP candidates were defeated in all the constituencies across the district including Visakhapatnam north, east, west and south, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka and Bheemunipatnam.

YSRCP candidate KK Raju and alliance candidate P Vishnu Kumar Raju, both belonging to the Kshatriya community, crossed swords in the north constituency. Eventually, Vishnu Kumar Raju emerged victorious.

In the west constituency, the fight was between alliance candidate PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu) and YSRCP candidate Adari Anand Kumar. Gana Babu registered victory.

YSRCP candidate MVV Satyanarayana and TDP candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu locked horns for Visakhapatnam East constituency. The latter won again for the fourth consecutive term in the constituency.

In the south constituency, the battle was between YSRCP candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and JSP candidate Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav. Giving up his MLC post while he was with the YSRCP, Vamsi Krishna joined the JSP bidding adieu to the YSRCP. He won with a majority of over 70,000 votes.

Former ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao contested in Bheemunipatnam. Even as the latter never tasted failure throughout his political career, 2024 polls turned out to be his first defeat ever.

At Pendurthi, the fight was between YSRCP candidate Annamreddy Adeep Raj and JSP candidate Sundarapu Vijay Kumar. The latter emerged victorious in the constituency.

Contesting against IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, TDP candidate Palla Srinivasa Rao won with the highest majority of votes in Visakhapatnam district.