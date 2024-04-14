  • Menu
YSRCP LS candidate faces dissident heat in Srikakulam

YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak is reportedly facing strong dissidence in five Assembly constituencies in the district.

Srikakulam : YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak is reportedly facing strong dissidence in five Assembly constituencies in the district. Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa and Pathapatnam are segments of Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency.

Tilak contested as YSRCP nominee in Tekkali Assembly constituency but was defeated by TDP candidate Kinjarapu Atchannaidu. The YSRCP government appointed him as Kalinga Corporation chairman.

There is allegedly strong dissent within the YSRCP in Amadalavalasa, Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Pathapatnam and Itchapuram with rebel leaders emerging and working silently to defeat party’s official candidates, which will have impact on Srikakulam MP constituency also.

YSRCP MLA candidates in these constituencies have been struggling to overcome internal revolts in the party. As they are focussing on dousing flames of dissent in their own turfs, the YSRCP Assembly candidates have little time to help Lok Sabha candidate Tilak.

YSRCP senior leaders are reported have told Tilak to put in more efforts to bring discontented elements back into fold in order to defeat the TDP Srikakulam MP candidate Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

