2 Maoists killed in Mulugu encounter

Mulugu: Two CPI-Maoists were allegedly killed in an exchange of fire with the police at Musalammagutta (hillock) under the Mangapet mandal in Mulugu district on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police Sangramsingh G Patil, based on reliable information that there was a movement of Maoists the special party police and Greyhounds launched a massive search operation in the forest area in the Mangapet mandal. During which the encounter took place, the SP said. The police recovered some weapons at the spot, it's learnt.

He said that they have information about quite a few action teams of Maoists from Chhattisgarh were trying to create havoc in Telangana by attacking leaders and damaging properties.

The police said that they are yet to ascertain the details of the Maoists killed in the encounter. However, it's suspected that the duo was part of a six-member team that killed TRS leader and fertiliser trader Maduri Bheemeshwar Rao of Alubaka under Venkatapuram mandal on October 10. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that a militia member Midiyam Chinna Chinnalakshmaiah, who surrendered before the police on October 17, might have given a tip to the police that led to the encounter. Midiyam was also part of Alubaka killing.