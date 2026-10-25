22 Special Trains Between Secunderabad, Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Hyderabad

Warangal: To ease passenger rush during the Puja festival season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 22 special train services between Secunderabad, Sirpur Kaghaznagar and Hyderabad from October 26 to November 5.

Train No. 07711 will run from Secunderabad to Sirpur Kaghaznagar, departing at 12.10 pm and arriving at 5.30 pm the same day. Train No. 07712 will return from Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Hyderabad, departing at 6 pm and reaching Hyderabad at 11.15 pm. Each train will operate 11 services during the 11-day period.

Halts

The special trains will halt at 11 stations in both directions: Charlapalli, Bhongir, Yadadri, Jangaon, Kazipet, Jammikunta, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampalli and Asifabad Road.

Coaches and Booking

The trains will have AC Chair Car, reserved second sitting and general second-class coaches. SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar said the services have been introduced to accommodate the increased festive-season travel demand.