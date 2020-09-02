5 die as car rams into a lorry in Warangal

Warangal: Five persons travelling in a car died on the spot after their vehicle was hit by a lorry near Pasaragonda village under Damera Mandal in Warangal Rural district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the reports, the mishap occurred when the victim's car was overtaking another car. Based on one of the victims' Aadhar card- Medi Pavan - it was found that they belong to Pochamma Maidan in Warangal.