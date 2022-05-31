A jewel in the coalfields

Warangal: Akunuri Naresh who secured 117th rank in the civil services is indeed a jewel from the coalfields of Bhupalpally. Born in utter poverty in a nondescript Kasimpally village on the suburbs of Bhupalpally, Naresh not only fulfilled his parents' dream but also heralded that perseverance and hard work is the only mantra to scale the pinnacle in one's career.

Although his father, Ailaiah, a farm labourer and his mother, Sulochana, an outsourcing sweeper in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the coal town of Bhupalpally, Naresh's penchant for cracking civil services never diminished. He did his entire schooling and intermediate education from social welfare schools.

Later, he did his B.Tech (Electrical) in the Madras IIT. After graduation, he worked with a private company in Chennai to make a living. During that period, Naresh started preparing for civil services. In 2019, he secured 782nd rank in 2019 and got allocated to Indian Railway Personnel Service. Currently, he is undergoing training. On his fifth attempt, Naresh secured 117th rank and is likely to get IPS if not IAS. "I am indebted to my parents and my wife for the success. My aim is to work for the betterment of the poor," Naresh said.

Bokka Chaitanya Reddy of Hanumakonda who on her sixth attempt secured 161st rank in the civil services results announced on Monday. This Warangal NITian is currently working as an assistant engineer (quality control) at Gajwel, Mallannasagar, in the Irrigation Department. Her father Sanjeeva Reddy is Warangal DCO. "I am expecting IPS much to my personal choice. I owe a lot to my parents who never put me under any kind of pressure, especially marriage. I along with my brother Ravi Kiran Reddy published a book MnemonICS Daddy for the benefit of civil service aspirants," Chaitanya told The Hans India.