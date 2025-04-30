Adilabad: Police seize 180 ganja plants worth Rs 18 lakh

Adilabad: Police unearthed a ganja (cannabis) plantation in a agricultural field at Salyada village of Echoda mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan told media persons that acting on tip off, police seised about 180 Ganja plants ready for harvest, worth approximately Rs.18 lakh on Monday evening and arrested four persons in this connection.

The arrested accused identified as Chakati Sonerao, Durva Lavakush, and Arka Janjubapu, Durva Arun of the same village.

The SP said that each ganja (cannabis) plant worth approximately worth Rs 10,000 in the open market and four cases have been registered against four of them.

Akhil Mahajan said that the police is working tirelessly to eradicate ganja menace throughout the district and special teams have been formed to find the cannabis suppliers, traders and users in the district.

Any information can be provided to the message to your SP number 8712659973 and the details of the person who provide information will be kept confidential.

SP congratulated the staff who worked hard to seize the Ganja plants.

Utnoor ASP Kajal Singh, Inspector E Bheemesh, Sub inspector Tirupathi and others were present.