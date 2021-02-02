After gap of nearly ten months schools, colleges reopen in TS

Ranga Reddy: Schools, colleges are reopened on Monday after being shut for nearly 10 months gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before entering the classes, students are screened for body temperature with thermal guns by the managements besides ensuring that they sanitize their hands.

269 intermediate colleges have been reopened in the district. 52,831 students are there in the 1st year of intermediate and 61,433 students are there in 2nd year of intermediate. The classes for 1st year students have commenced on Monday and classes for the 2nd year students will commence from February 2. The students have to get a consent letter from their parents before coming to the college.

Government and private schools have been reopened for classes of 9th and 10th students in Ranga Reddy District. 2,96,67 students are studying in 1,321 government schools and 64,425 students are studying in 1,324 private schools throughout the district.

Adhering to Covid-19 precautionary measures, students reached educational institutions wearing face masks. In fact, several school and college managements made arrangements to provide face masks to students who did not have one.

In order to ensure physical distancing between students, schools and colleges have ensured only one student per bench. As per norms, not more than 20 students will be accommodated in a classroom.

Though several students were excited to get back to their respective schools and colleges for their academics, they were apprehensive about the pandemic.

In UG, PG and professional courses, only 50 per cent of the students will be allowed.