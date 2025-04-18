Ajara bags prestigious award

Warangal: Ajara Hospitals has been honored with the prestigious “Infection Prevention Control and Antimicrobial Stewardship Compliance – iCOMPLY Award at the “Enhancing Quality Through Collaboration – Transforming Healthcare Together” conference held in Delhi under the banner of Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO). This recognition was awarded to the hospital for its committed efforts in implementing and adhering to infection control practices to enhance patient care.

It may be noted here that the Regional Awards will recognize up to five hospitals in each of four regions: North, South, West, and East. Awards will be given according to specified hospital categories, with no reallocation if a category lacks eligible winners.

K Ravi Chandra, CGM, and Venkatesh Thouti, CEO of Ajara Hospitals, received the prestigious iCOMPLY Award. Dr. Shiva Subrahmanyam Bandaru, Managing Director of Ajara Hospitals, stated that this award is a token of Ajara’s commitment to expertise, transparency, and innovation.