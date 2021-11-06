Alarm bells as drugs seized in Warangal

Warangal: For the first time in the limits of Warangal Police Commissionerate, the police have found use of drugs in the city on Friday. In a joint operation, the Task Force and Subedari police have arrested two peddlers and four other drug victims, and seized cocaine, charas (cannabis), Lysergic acid diethylamide, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) tablets, oil extracted from ganja, powdering machine, LSD absorbent papers and a hookah worth around Rs 3.16 lakh. All the arrested were aged around 25 years, according to police. While the peddlers have been identified as Sivva Rohan of Warangal and Penchikala Kasi Rao of Madapur in Hyderabad, the four victims hail from Warangal city.

According to Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi, the police raided a hotel located in Nakkalautta region and arrested the peddlers and drug users. All the youth have known each other since their college days. Rohan used to procure drugs from two Nigerians at Goa, and sell them to his friends. They used to enjoy the drugs in local lodges. Kasi Rao, a private employee in Hyderabad, also engaged in drug trade. He also used to sell the contraband procuring them from another Nigerian in Goa.

Tarun Joshi lauded the efforts of Central Zone DCP Pushpa Reddy, Task Force Inspectors Srinivasji, Santhosh, Subedari inspector Raghavender, S-I Samba Murthy and others who participated in the raid.