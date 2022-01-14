Amid Covid-19 scare, Inavole Jatara off to a modest start

Warangal: Amid ongoing Covid-19 concern, the Inavole jatara got off to a religious start at Inavole village, the abode of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, on Thursday.



The numbers may not be equal to that of yesteryears' but a good number of devotees turned up at the temple on the first day of the jatara. The historic jatara commenced with the priests performing Dhwajarohanam. In view of the coronavirus threat, the temple management truncated its rituals. Meanwhile, the Hanumakonda District administration has made elaborate arrangements for the safety and comfort of the devotees. The officials ensured devotees follow the Covid-19 protocols strictly.

The Commissionerate Police deployed She teams and special task force at the jatara besides setting up nine check posts to monitor the devotee flow. The Command Control Room is also watching the feed from 100 CCTV cameras arranged at all vantage points.