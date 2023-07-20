Anti-farmer Congress should be taught a lesson: MLA Satish

Karimnagar: MLA Voditala Satish Kumar said that TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s comments that agriculture does not need 24 hours of free electricity and three hours of electricity is enough is proof of the party’s anti-farmer attitude.

The MLA participated in a face-to-face meeting with the farmers at Rythuvedika in Raikal village of Saidapur mandal on Wednesday in protest against Revanth Reddy’s comments that three hours of electricity is enough for agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Kumar questioned Revanth Reddy whether the farmers complained to him that they are not provided 24 hours electricity for agriculture. He sought to know whether Revanth Reddy knows anything about agriculture.

He said that the Congress party is trying to push the State into darkness again, and during their rule, there was never electricity during the day, and there was a situation where the farmers kept vigil at the crops fields at night.