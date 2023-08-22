Live
Axe falls on Rajaiah, Muthireddy
Warangal: As predicted, the two sitting MLAs in the erstwhile Warangal district - Thatikonda Rajaiah (Station Ghanpur) and Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy (Jangaon) who have been in the thick of controversy for sometime were given pink slips by the BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. Both the sittings didn’t find their names in the first list of candidates for the upcoming elections to the Assembly announced by KCR on Monday.
KCR who straightaway replaced Rajaiah with Kadiyam Srihari is yet to announce the candidate for Jangaon seat. It may be noted here that even though MLC and Rythu Bandhu State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy appeared frontrunner for the Jangaon seat, KCR kept the candidate’s name in abeyance.
