Bandi Sanjay meets his followers in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Former BJP State president and Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar spent a busy day in his office here on Saturday.

A large number of local people, activists and leaders along with many fans from far away areas came to the MP office to meet Sanjay Kumar.

He greeted everyone warmly and listened to their problems patiently.

On this occasion, many people presented petitions on local problems and he assured to solve them. The MP called the concerned officials and asked them to solve the problems. He spoke to the followers and workers about the condition of the party and enquired about the programmes being undertaken to strengthen the party locally.