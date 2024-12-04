Bank employee brutally murdered in Warangal

Hanamkonda: A shocking incident, a bank employee came was brutally murdered in Rangampet area under Warangal city on Tuesday.

Unknown assailants tied the hands and legs of the bank employee and killed him ruthlessly inside a car before fleeing. The crime, which is believed to have occurred between 3 and 4 am on Monday night, came to light on Tuesday morning.

Locals noticed blood dripping from the car and alerted the Mattewada police in Warangal, who rushed to the spot upon receiving the information. The police registered a case and inspected the scene with the help of a forensic team and sniffer dogs. They inspected the car where the body was found and collected evidence from the surrounding area.

The victim was identified as Veganti Rajamohan (64), a resident of Srinagar Colony in Hanamkonda Subedari and an employee of Kakatiya Grameena Bank. The police revealed that Rajamohan’s body was found inside a car bearing the registration number AP 36Q-1546. His hands and legs were tied with ropes, and the attackers brutally killed him using knives and iron rods.

The police suspect the killers abandoned the car and fled after committing the crime.

The body was sent to MGM Hospital for a post-mortem examination, after which it was handed over to the deceased’s relatives.

The funeral will take place once his daughters and sons-in-law arrive from Hyderabad and the USA. A search operation has been launched to track down the culprits, according to the Circle Inspector. The incident, which has created a sensation in Warangal city, was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras, where the suspects were seen abandoning the car and fleeing.