Be brave to beat Covid

Warangal: It's no exaggeration to say that the 'fear factor' has become a parallel pandemic surpassing the danger inflicted by the deadly corona virus. A cross section of study undertaken by The Hans India in Warangal revealed that a lot of people are leading life under fear of Covid-19. The phenomenon indicates that there was an imperative need to provide counselling to overcome the fear, stress, anxiety and depression, in addition to the proper medication given to the people who were diagnosed with the corona virus.



Recovered from Covid-19, BV Rajagopal, a government teacher, recollects a power dialogue from Gabbar Singh in Sholay movie, 'Jo Dar Gaya Samjho Mar Gaya'. "Initially when I was diagnosed with Covid-19 positive, I was a worried lot. All that the people contracted with the corona virus have to do is to follow the doctor's prescription. The prescription doesn't include the 'bravado', mind you. This is where the patients have to psyche them up to face one of the dreaded viruses and come out successfully," Rajgopal said.

The Covid-19 may be seasonal, like the flu, but the people shouldn't be complacent. Early they go to hospital, sure they recover, he said. "I immediately contacted a doctor in MGM Hospital after I experienced corona virus symptoms - fever and cold. I chose to stay in home isolation, but I was regularly in touch with the doctor following his treatment," Rajgopal said.

At home in a separate room, my wife provided immense support. My wife and daughter took extreme care in providing proper nutrition to me, besides protecting themselves from contracting the virus, he said.

Apart from creating medical infrastructure and ensuring medicines, we need a system that instils a sense of self-confidence, Rajgopal said.