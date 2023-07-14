Bhupalpally witnessing rapid growth says Satyavathi Rathod

Bhupalpally : Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod has found fault with the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for his remarks over three-hour power supply to the farming sector. It may be recalled here that Revanth during an interaction with the NRIs in US recently had said that three-hour power supply per a day was enough to the agriculture needs in Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made agriculture a festival by ensuring irrigation facilities, financial assistance through Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima etc, Rathod said, criticising the Congress’ anti-farmer policies. The BRS Government ensured Rythu Bandhu assistance to the farmers even during the tough times when the coronavirus pandemic was wreaking havoc. Telangana has become a beacon for other States in the country, the minister said, referring to the welfare schemes and developmental programmes carried out by the KCR Government.

Rathod said that Bhupalpally has been witnessing a rapid development with a whopping Rs 100 crore due to the efforts of local MLA Gandra Venkatramana Reddy. The minister who inspected the construction of an Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), medical college and district police office directed the officials to complete the works as the Chief Minister was scheduled to inaugurate them in August.

Gandra Venkatramana Reddy expressed strong disapproval of Revanth Reddy’s controversial remarks that farmers didn’t require 24-hour free power in Telangana. It reflects the Congress’s mindset and indifference towards the farming community, Reddy said.The farmers in Telangana region faced power outages in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Then the farmers used to get power supply mostly at night. As a result, several farmers died of electrocution or due to snake bites while going to their fields at night to switch on pump sets.