Warangal: BJP betrayed TS people: CPI

The BJP-led Central government has betrayed people in Telangana by not fulfilling the assurances given to them under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, the CPI national executive member Chada Venkat Reddy said. Addressing a gathering at Pochamma Maidan here on Friday as part of Praja Poru Yatra, Reddy accused the Modi government of favouring the corporate houses by mortgaging the interests of the common man.





"The Modi government benefited Adanis by writing off Rs 12,000 crore loans. On the other hand, life has become miserable for the middle class and lower strata of the people due to skyrocketing of essential commodities" Reddy said.





By hiking the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG prices, the Centre filled the coffers of the corporate houses, he added. The Centre has been biased towards Telangana, Reddy said, referring to the unfulfilled promises of a rail coach factory in Kazipet, a steel plant in Bayyaram and tribal university in Mulugu. Speaking on the occasion, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said that the BRS will work with CPI and the CPM in its fight against the Centre. He assured of protecting the interests of the poor who occupied government land as per the GO 58.





CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao, Warangal district secretary Mekala Ravi, senior leaders Nedunuri Jyothy, Karre Bikshapathi, B vijay Saradhi, K Raj Kumar and T Mallikarjuna Rao were among others present.



