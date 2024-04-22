BJP, Congress bankrupt of leaders, charges BRS

Warangal: Congress and the BJP relied on borrowing leaders from the BRS to field them in the elections, the pink party’s candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha M Sudheer Kumar said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Sunday, he ridiculed the Congress and the BJP, stating that both the parties found it difficult to field their own candidates, hence relied on poaching BRS leaders.

BJP-led Central Government failed to develop the country even though it was in power for 10 years. BJP also failed to fulfil the assurances given to Telangana during the State bifurcation, he said. Narendra Modi is behaving like ‘Prime Minister of Gujarat’ instead of the country. Under Modi regime, Gujaratis looted the resources of the country. On the other hand, Telangana witnessed a phenomenon development under the leadership of KCR, Sudheer Kumar said. He said that the Congress failed to implement its election promises. Speaking on the Medigadda barrage issue, Sudheer Kumar said that sinking of one or two pillars is being blown out of proportion by the Congress.

Former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that the people are unhappy with the Congress Government for its failure to fulfil election promises. Vinay accused the BJP-led Central Government of ignoring the assurances given to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. He said that Sudheer Kumar would file his nomination papers on Monday (April 22). BRS working president K T Rama Rao will address a public meeting in Warangal on April 23, Vinay said.

Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, former KUDA chairmen Marri Yadava Reddy and Sundar Raj Yadav and K Vasudeva Reddy were among others present.