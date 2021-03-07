BJP contributed immensely to Warangal development

Warangal: The State government led by Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been foisting false cases against the Bharatiya Janata Party cadres to lessen the winning chances of the saffron party in the ensuing elections to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat, alleged Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.



Addressing a meeting here on Saturday, he said that people were unhappy with K Chandrashekar Rao's government and it was visible in the Dubbaka bypoll and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

"Though the TRS had pumped in Rs 1,000 crore to win the GHMC elections, people's mandate had gone in favour of BJP," Kishan Reddy said. A large number of poor in the State were denied free ration as the State didn't issue new ration cards, he said. The unemployed youth were made to wait for job notifications indefinitely, he added.

On the other hand, the Central government has earmarked Rs 17,000 crore for the development of highways in Telangana. The Centre has selected Warangal under its flagship programmes such as Smart City Mission, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), he said. The State is reluctant to release its share of funds, he said, pointing to Smart City Mission and PMSSY super-speciality. The Centre-funded Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited is ready for inauguration, he said.

"Telangana was realised after 1,200-odd people sacrificed their lives. But K Chandrashekar Rao gave prominence to leaders who opposed separate Telangana while ignoring those who actively participated in the movement," Kishan Reddy said, adding that the Centre would functionalise the Mamnoor airport, if the State acquires required land.

BJP candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy said that the State government deceived youth with it neither taking up the job recruitment drive nor providing unemployment dole to them. Former legislators Marthineni Dharma Rao, Gunde Vijayarama Rao, Yendela Laxminarayana, senior leaders Edla Ashok Reddy and Rao Padma were among others present.