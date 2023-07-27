BJP holds BRS responsible for floods

Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
BJP State Spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy inspected Ramannapet, Santhoshi Matha Colony, NTR Nagar and other localities in Warangal on Wednesday.
Warangal: BJP State Spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy inspected Ramannapet, Santhoshi Matha Colony, NTR Nagar and other localities in Warangal on Wednesday. He spoke to the flood-affected residents who were rehabilitated at Santhoshi Matha Function Hall. He came down heavily on the ruling BRS leaders for their failure to avert inundation of colonies by addressing the root cause of flooding. Rakesh Reddy urged the people not to venture out unless there was any emergency. People can call on mobile numbers 95535 25608 and 73370 92975 if they face any difficulty due to flooding, Rakesh Reddy said.
