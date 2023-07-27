BJP holds BRS responsible for floods

Warangal: BJP State Spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy inspected Ramannapet, Santhoshi Matha Colony, NTR Nagar and other localities in Warangal on Wednesday. He spoke to the flood-affected residents who were rehabilitated at Santhoshi Matha Function Hall. He came down heavily on the ruling BRS leaders for their failure to avert inundation of colonies by addressing the root cause of flooding. Rakesh Reddy urged the people not to venture out unless there was any emergency. People can call on mobile numbers 95535 25608 and 73370 92975 if they face any difficulty due to flooding, Rakesh Reddy said.