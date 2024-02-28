BJP put up good fight in Assembly polls

Warangal: Win or loss a true leader will take it in his stride, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and senior BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said. Addressing the party cadre’s Atmeeya Sammelanam here on Tuesday, he said that BJP will never back down even though it had suffered electoral setback in the recent elections to the Assembly. Referring to his defeat in the Assembly elections from Warangal East constituency, Pradeep Rao said, “Despite the loss, the BJP workers put up a magnificent fight. The 52,000-odd votes reflect their commitment.”

With the country’s economy on the right track and rising global profile due to world-class infrastructure, it’s indeed ‘Amrit Kaal’ for the country and BJP, Pradeep Rao said. With the elections to the Lok Sabha around the corner, the onus is on the cadre to work hard for the party’s win, he said. The party leadership will take care of its cadre, he added. He said that the BJP has ethics and it never relied on vindictive politics like other parties. The BJP leaders also stay away from illegal activities such as land grabbing and settlements, Pradeep Rao said.

Former Warangal mayor T Rajeshwar Rao, BJP Warangal Lok Sabha prabhari Muralidhar Goud, Warangal district president Ganta Ravi Kumar, senior leaders Edla Ashok Reddy, Kusuma Sathish, Ratnam Sthish Shaw, Samudrala Parameshwar, Vannala Venkataramana, Malladi Tirupati Reddy, S Naresh, P Kiran, K Ranjith, P Srinivas Gupta, Bakam Harishankar, G Rajeshwar, OBC district president Kandimalla Mahesh were among others present.