BJP's real face exposed: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: BJP was against the formation of Telangana State, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, objecting to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on bifurcation in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that Modi accused the then Congress government of being hasty in bifurcating Andhra Pradesh, and as a result both the States are facing problems even now.

"Modi's comments imply that the BJP was against the formation of Telangana. Modi's views also raise questions over national integration. It also buttresses the fact that the saffron party has no faith in democracy," Errabelli said. Modi needs to affirm the veracity of the BJP's Kakinada resolution - 'One Vote Two States'. He said that the PM's comment– New State was created with Parliament doors shut–is nothing but an insult to the people in Telangana.

Modi is envious of the development taking place in Telangana. It also raises doubts that Modi, who perhaps doesn't like bifurcation, was against fulfilling the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, Errabelli alleged.

He also found fault with the BJP for hurriedly merging the seven mandals, including Sileru Project, of Khammam district with Andhra Pradesh soon after it assumed power at the Centre.

Since BJP came to power in 2014, it was trying to hoodwink the people in Telangana, he said, stating that finally BJP had shown its real face. How come the BJP State leaders defend their top leader's comments, Errabelli said.