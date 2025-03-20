Bouquets & brickbats: Budget draws mixed reactions from people

Karimnagar: Presenting the budget for the year 2025-26 in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the people of Telangana have trusted and given power to Congress and government is to the people. He said that while working with short-term and long-term interests in mind, steps are being taken to provide better healthcare to every citizen, that the education system is being further strengthened, and that the government is moving forward with the welfare of farmers as its goal.

People in joint Karimnagar district expressed different opinions on the State budget. M Mallikarjun Reddy, a farmer from Pedda Kurmapalli village in Chottadandi mandal, spoke to the Hans India and said Rs 18,000 crore has been allocated to provide financial assistance of Rs. 12,000 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Rs. 24,439 crore has been allocated for the entire agriculture sector.

This budget has given a big push to the agriculture sector, education sector, rural development, and welfare schemes. The goal is to achieve comprehensive development by making high allocations for financial assistance to farmers, investments in the education sector, development of rural areas, and social welfare schemes. Social justice and equality are being promoted by allocating funds for programmes like women’s welfare schemes and construction of houses.

Speaking to the Hans India, Awara Latha of BC Organization said that women and the elderly in particular have been deeply disappointed with the budget. She said that the Congress government has done immense injustice to girls and has forgotten the gold coin that it was going to provide under Kalyana Lakshmi. No allocations have been made in this budget for the Rs 4,000 pension and Rs 2500 scheme for women.

There is no mention of unemployment benefits and education assurance cards, and no announcement has been made regarding the PRC of employees. The Congress government says one thing and does another, and that it has forgotten the promises it made to come to power. No one trusts the Congress, that the words of the Revanth Reddy government, she said.

Kota Manasa a PG student at Satavahana University said Telangana Budget 2025-26 is a big boost for students. The Telangana government has presented a Rs 3,04,965 crore budget for 2025-26, with a strong focus on education and student welfare. Rs 23,108 crore has been allocated to the education sector, ensuring better learning opportunities.

To support students, the government is setting up Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Knowledge Centers in 119 constituencies, offering free coaching for Group-1, Group-2, and other competitive exams. Additionally, Rs 500 crore has been allocated for universities, but more funds are needed for Satavahana University’s new Engineering an Law courses.

This budget highlights Telangana’s commitment to quality education, skill development, and job opportunities, helping students build a brighter future, she said.