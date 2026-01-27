Is Pak planning to boycott WC India tie?

New Delhi: Pakistanon Monday kept the suspense alive over its participation in the upcoming men's T20 World Cup, deferring a final decision until at least Friday and contemplating a boycott of its marquee clash against co-hosts India in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were ousted from the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said a final call on participation will be taken either on Friday or next Monday after chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

Naqvi later took to social media to confirm that the issue was discussed at length during his meeting with the Prime Minister in Islamabad. "I had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister and briefed him on the ICC matter. He directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table," Naqvi tweeted. "It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday," he added. According to sources, Prime Minister Sharif told Naqvi that Pakistan should extend all possible support to Bangladesh, who were recently ousted from the tournament, starting February 7.

The sources said the Prime Minister was briefed on multiple scenarios, including the possibility of Pakistan not sending its team for the T20 World Cup, or participating in the event but boycotting the high-profile match against India scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, if that course of action helped Bangladesh cricket in any manner.