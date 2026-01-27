Military might, cultural diversity on display in Kolkata

Kolkata:The 77th Republic Day parade was held on Monday on the iconic Red Road in Kolkata with the armed forces displaying their might and resolve to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose took the salute as the marching contingents from frontline infantry and artillery formations of the Indian Army, along with elements of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and military bands, presented a striking display of professionalism, jointness, pride and mutual loyalty.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee and ministers in the state cabinet attended the celebrations as hundreds of people, from children to the aged, witnessed the grand parade. The Republic Day parade in Kolkata, touted to be the second-biggest display of India’s military strength after the national capital, highlighted the Indian Army’s operational readiness to meet both present and future challenges.he parade commenced with Chetak helicopters of the Air Force showering rose petals as they flew past over the congregation.