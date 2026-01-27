Assembly opens historic premises on 77th R- Day

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly marked the 77th Republic Day by opening its historic premises to the public, allowing citizens to celebrate the occasion within one of the capital’s most iconic democratic institutions. The Assembly complex was illuminated in the colours of the national flag, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere for visitors. Addressing citizens at the celebrations, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said Republic Day represents the strength of the people, the resilience of the Constitution, and the enduring commitment of India’s democratic spirit. He said opening the Assembly to the public was an effort to bring citizens closer to the living legacy of the Republic and strengthen their connection with democratic institutions. Large numbers of citizens from different walks of life, including families, students, and visitors, gathered at the Assembly complex to take part in the celebrations. Many admired the grandeur and historical significance of the 115-year-old building, which has witnessed several important moments in India’s political and democratic journey.