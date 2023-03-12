BRS demands apology from Bandi Sanjay

Chief Whip and TRS Hanumakonda district president D Vinay Bhaskar demanded apologies from the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for his derogatory remarks against the MLC K Kavitha who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi Liquor policy case.





"The kind of language used by Sanjay against Kavitha was far below the human dignity, hence he had to apologise unconditionally," Vinay said, speaking at a dharna in Kazipet on Saturday. The BJP-led Central Government has been misusing CBI, ED and Income Tax Department to suppress the Opposition party leaders, especially the BRS, he alleged. Kavitha is a law abiding person and has utmost respect for the system, Vinay said, terming the Centre's act as a witch hunt. Telangana Government initiated several welfare and developmental programmes for the upliftment of women, he said.





Later, the BRS cadres burned the effigy of Bandi Sanjay. Kakatiya Urban Development Authority chairman and former chairman Sunder Raj Yadav and Marri Yadava Reddy were among others present.



