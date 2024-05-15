  • Menu
Tribal Farmers express concern over wet paddy at Bhuvanagiri collectorate, seeks purchase of crop

The Akutotabavithanda Tribal Farmers in Bhuvanagiri Mandal of Bhuvanagiri District staged a protest on Tuesday outside the collectorate, highlighting...

The Akutotabavithanda Tribal Farmers in Bhuvanagiri Mandal of Bhuvanagiri District staged a protest on Tuesday outside the collectorate, highlighting the issue of wet paddy crops. The farmers arrived with wet grain sacks in hand, showcasing the physical impact of the problem they are facing.


As the police attempted to intervene and disperse the protestors, the farmers touched their legs pleading to resolve their problem.


The Collector and concerned authorities have been urged to promptly address the issue and provide necessary assistance to the tribal farmers in Akutotabavithanda.


