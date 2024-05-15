Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Just In
Tribal Farmers express concern over wet paddy at Bhuvanagiri collectorate, seeks purchase of crop
Highlights
The Akutotabavithanda Tribal Farmers in Bhuvanagiri Mandal of Bhuvanagiri District staged a protest on Tuesday outside the collectorate, highlighting...
The Akutotabavithanda Tribal Farmers in Bhuvanagiri Mandal of Bhuvanagiri District staged a protest on Tuesday outside the collectorate, highlighting the issue of wet paddy crops. The farmers arrived with wet grain sacks in hand, showcasing the physical impact of the problem they are facing.
As the police attempted to intervene and disperse the protestors, the farmers touched their legs pleading to resolve their problem.
The Collector and concerned authorities have been urged to promptly address the issue and provide necessary assistance to the tribal farmers in Akutotabavithanda.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS