BRS government delaying railway project: BJP
Warangal: The BRS government has been intentionally delaying the land allocation to the proposed periodic overhauling (POH) unit of the Railways at Ayodhyapuram village near Kazipet, BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said. The BJP leaders led by Rao Padma on Thursday visited the POH site and the prototype model of the unit.
Speaking to the media persons, she found fault with the State government for delaying the project which could provide employment to at least 7,000 people. “The State Government which acquired 150 acres and handed it over to the Railways needs to complete the land acquisition process for another 10.17 acres,” Rao Padma said. She demanded the Warangal West MLA and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar to take proactive steps to allocate the remaining land.
The delay clearly indicates that the State was against the establishment of POH as the credit goes to the Centre, Rao Padma said. The Centre is committed to the development of Railways in Kazipet and it requires State’s support, she said.
Rao Padma accused the BRS Government of closing some industries such as the tyre retreading unit of the RTC to allot their land to its leaders. BJP leaders Chirra Narsing Goud, Gunti Kumaraswamy, Chand Pasha, Bhagavan Upadhyaya and G Srikanth were among others present.