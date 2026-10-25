One injured in fire accident at Scrap-shop in Ramanthapur of Hyderabad

A scrap-shop owner suffered severe burns after a fire broke out while he was cutting metal in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, on Sunday morning.

The injured man, identified as Tathiri Parashuram, 43, sustained burns to about 50 per cent of his body. He was cutting metal at his shop in Church Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of Uppal police station, when the fire started at around 11.15am.

The shop is on the ground floor of Parashuram’s G+2 building. Foam stored inside reportedly helped the flames spread quickly.

Fire service personnel and local residents took Parashuram by ambulance for treatment. He was first taken to a private hospital in the LB Nagar area, which reportedly declined to treat him. He was then taken to Apollo Hospital in Kanchanbagh, but was reportedly not admitted. He was subsequently moved to DRDO Hospital.

HYDRAA and fire service teams attended the scene with two fire engines and brought the blaze under control. Uppal Inspector Ramalinga Reddy and Sub-Inspector Madhu also visited and assessed the situation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.