Buoyed TRS ready for Greater Warangal polls

Warangal: With the TRS knocking off the BJP's challenge in the elections to the two Graduates' Council seats, all eyes now shifted to the impending polls to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). The TRS leadership which was sceptical about conducting elections to the urban local body (ULB) following the back-to-back drubbing it received in the hands of BJP in the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll and GHMC appears to be changed its plan especially after winning both the Grads Council seats, the TRS sources say.



Even as the BJP cadres were licking their wounds after they suffered a humiliating defeat in the election to the Warangal- Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates' Council seat, the buoyant TRS had already stretched its eye on a game plan to be adopted in the polls to the GWMC.

It may be mentioned here that BJP finished fourth in the Grads Council polls, behind independent Teenmar Mallanna and Telangana Jana Samithi Prof Kodandaram.

The TRS, which wants to continue the momentum it gained in the Grads polls, now has an added advantage of wooing the State employees by announcing 30 per cent fitment on Monday. It may be noted here that the employees have been unhappy with the government delaying the pay revision commission (PRC).

It's said that a sizable number of employees voted in favour of the ruling party in the Grads polls after the government allegedly sent the feelers that a good fitment is in the offing. This apart, the administration is gearing up to supply drinking water daily from Ugadi, April 13, besides launching several developmental works.

"Indicating that polls for GWMC would be conducted soon after or before Nagarjunasagar bypoll, the TRS leadership has already told the cadres to gear up," a senior TRS leader told The Hans India.

On the other hand, delimitation of the divisions in the GWMC to increase wards from 58 to 66 is on and the process will be completed by March 30.