Live
- Adani Energy Solutions to see 20 pc CAGR revenue growth with over 100 pc upside for stock
- $1.3 trillion opportunity for EV revolution in emerging Asia, India holds the future: Report
- 1st Test: Bumrah, Jadeja & Siraj strike as India reduce Bangladesh to 112/8
- A Quick View of Lung Cancer Causes, Symptoms, Treatments, and Preventions
- 'Politics is filled with poison today’: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt response to Kharge's letter on threats to Rahul Gandhi
- 4 crore members in 18 days: BJP’s membership drive achieves new milestone
- Grundfos Unveils Innovative Pumping Solutions for a Sustainable Future at Industry End-User Fair 2024
- Harley’s Fine Bakery Sets Sights on Global Expansion
- LIC MF launches new manufacturing fund, NFO available till Oct 4
- Enough is enough, says Elon Musk over US FAA fining SpaceX ‘for trivia’
Just In
Call to strengthen Munnurukapu community
The leaders of the Munnurukapu Sangham who gathered at the residence of Rajya Sabha Member Vaddiraju Ravichandra in Hyderabad on Thursday have decided to organise the State Council Meeting at Mulugu Mallakkapet near Gajwel on October 26.
Warangal: The leaders of the Munnurukapu Sangham who gathered at the residence of Rajya Sabha Member Vaddiraju Ravichandra in Hyderabad on Thursday have decided to organise the State Council Meeting at Mulugu Mallakkapet near Gajwel on October 26.
Apex Council Convener Sardar Putam Purushothama Rao, former minister Jogu Ramanna, Veeramalla Prakash, C Vithal, Meesala Chandraiah, Erra Nagendra Babu and others had a lengthy discussion to strengthen the Munnurukapu Sangham.
The leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining unity among the community irrespective of their party affiliations.
The Apex Council formed committees to tour the State extensively to make the October 26 meeting a huge success. The Council will felicitate Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra, former minister Gangula Kamalakar, Whip Adi Srinivas and other legislators belonging to the Munnurukapu community.