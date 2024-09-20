Call to strengthen Munnurukapu community

Warangal: The leaders of the Munnurukapu Sangham who gathered at the residence of Rajya Sabha Member Vaddiraju Ravichandra in Hyderabad on Thursday have decided to organise the State Council Meeting at Mulugu Mallakkapet near Gajwel on October 26.

Apex Council Convener Sardar Putam Purushothama Rao, former minister Jogu Ramanna, Veeramalla Prakash, C Vithal, Meesala Chandraiah, Erra Nagendra Babu and others had a lengthy discussion to strengthen the Munnurukapu Sangham.

The leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining unity among the community irrespective of their party affiliations.

The Apex Council formed committees to tour the State extensively to make the October 26 meeting a huge success. The Council will felicitate Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra, former minister Gangula Kamalakar, Whip Adi Srinivas and other legislators belonging to the Munnurukapu community.