Captain Lakshmikantha Rao bats for holistic development of personality

Transforming education for holistic development is the need of the hour, former minister Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao said. Speaking at the two-day cultural carnival, SANSKRITI '23, organised by the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal, that concluded on Saturday, he said that a holistic approach encourages personal and collective responsibility by engaging students in the teaching and learning process. "The academic brilliance is not enough.





The emphasis should also be on building ethics among the students," Capt. Rao said. The two-day Sanskrithi fest is a huge experience for the students as it has provided a platform to showcase their talent and creativity, Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy said. Students participated in the fashion walk, food festival, traditional beats and other cultural activities. Performances of renowned singer Hema Chandra and DJ Danika enthralled the students. The guest of honour, Warangal Eminent Poetess, Dr. Devulapally Vani, told the students to develop a positive attitude, besides working hard for a bright career.



