Centre biased on vaccine supply: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Telangana is not in the good books of the Central government, as a result it continues to suffer, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, referring to the short supply of Covid-19 vaccines to the State.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he sought the Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues to leave Delhi and tour the States to take stock of the misery inflicted by coronavirus pandemic. "It's high time for the Centre to react and bail out the States that were facing catastrophic effects of Covid-19. The onus is on tje Centre to help the States reeling under economic crisis," Errabelli said.

With the Centre failing to supply adequate quota of coronavirus vaccines to Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to procure the vaccines by calling the global tenders, the Minister said, accusing the Modi government of favouring only Gujarat.

He said that KCR's decision to construct a super-speciality hospital on the premises of Warangal Central Prison with immediate effect would augur for the people in the erstwhile Warangal and as well as neighbouring districts including Maharashtra. "The plans are afoot to complete the hospital in one year. The works will start in the 23 acres behind the prison. As per the CM's decision, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) will be turned into a modern mother and child health (MCH) centre," Errabelli said.

Referring to the CM's visit to Covid-19 ward in MGMH on Friday, the Panchayat Raj Minister termed it as a brave act.

"Not often do we see a CM walking into the Covid-19 ward and interacting with a patient," he said. Errabelli said that KCR's visit not only lifted the morale of the coronavirus patients but also served an ultimatum that any complacency in the treatment would not be spared.

Referring to paddy procurement, the Minister said that it would be completed in about 10 days. He reassured the farmers that the government will purchase the entire produce and they have nothing to worry about. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, legislators Nannapuneni Narender and Baswaraj Saraiah were among others present.