Centre denied Warangal growth: CPI

Narsampet: Both the BJP at the Centre and the TRS-led State government have been playing a tactful game to hoodwink the people, Communist Party of India (CPI) national council member Takkallapally Srinivas Rao said. Addressing a party gathering at Narsampet on Sunday, he said that the recent Union Budget 2022-23 failed to relieve people from overburden. "Although the BJP claims that the Budget was aimed at all round development of the country, it in fact benefits the capitalists and corporate houses while ignoring the common man totally," Rao said.

The Centre once again showed empty hand to Telangana, he said, stating that there was no mention of assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.

"The Centre denied employment opportunities in the erstwhile Warangal district by not allocating funds for the Railway coach factory, Bayyaram steel plant and Kakatiya Mega Textile Park etc. On the other hand, the TRS government failed to exert pressure on the Centre to achieve its assurances," Rao said.

He said that both the Centre and the State governments focused on hoodwinking the people instead of delivering their promises. Such tactics will not last long, he said, stating that CPI will organise agitations to pressurize the Centre and the State. Party Warangal secretary Panjala Ramesh presided over the meeting in which senior leaders A Ramesh, M Govardhan, R Laxmaiah and Mahender were among others present.